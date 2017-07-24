Plymouth County: First Assistant District Attorney Named

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz has named District Court Judge Richard D. Savignano as First Assistant District Attorney.

Cruz made the announcement on Friday saying that Savignano will be overseeing 60 prosecutors who handle roughly 20,000 cases a year.

The lifelong Brockton resident graduated from Georgetown University and earned his law degree from Harvard Law School before beginning his legal career in 1984 as an Assistant District Attorney in Plymouth County.

From there his career included work at the law firm Hale and Dorr in Boston before going to the Attorney General’s Office the US Attorney’s Public Corruption Division where he prosecuted former US Congressman Nicholas Mavroules on corruption, extortion and racketeering charges while Mavroules was in office.

He returned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office as Second Assistant District Attorney, before he was appointed as a District Court Judge, serving in the Wareham, Fall River, Stoughton and Brockton District Courts.

Savignano is replacing Sharon Donatelle, who was recently appointed a Superior Court Justice.

