Plymouth: CPC Chairman Discusses Restoration of 1820 Courthouse Artifacts

In Plymouth, the Community Preservation Committee has been using the Water Barn on Long Pond Road for storage of reclaimed material from the 1820 Courthouse, which soon becomes part of the new town hall…

Bill Keohan, who chairs the CPC talks about the items recovered from the old court house:

“We have furniture from the 1820 court room, benches where visitors sat, chairs where the prosecution and defense sat and tables for the prosecution and defense –all of that is under restoration.”

And restoration is being done by Pen Austen, a trained restoration specialist:

“It was wonderful to be invited to participate in the restoration effort for the county of Plymouth – of these wonderful iconic objects.”

Those objects, Keohan says, include a replica of the Forefathers’ monument, to be displayed in the atrium of the new town hall:

“The Forefathers monument replica was utilized as a fundraising mechanism and traveled across the country prior to the construction of the monument itself, but that replica survives today—it was located in various parts of Plymouth overtime. The Plymouth Public Library was the last entity to hold and care for it.”

The Library donated the monument to the town along with an antique bench formerly located at the Russell Library on North Street.

“And it is now under restoration and will be displayed on the second floor of the 1820 Court House outside the court room.”

