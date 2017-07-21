Plymouth: Duxbury Man Appears in Court for Probable Cause Hearing

Today, the Duxbury man that has been held in the Plymouth County House of Corrections since June 28th, is scheduled to appear in Plymouth District Court for a probable cause hearing.

Our own Amy Leonard has more:

Click Here to read WATD’s previous report on this story.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising