Plymouth: Ed The Lobster Stolen

– Posted on July 3, 2017Posted in: Local News
Credit: Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce
A search is underway after Ed the Lobster was stolen.
The Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce says the theft took place Sunday night from the DCR Park on the Waterfront.
The lobster was created to support the Alzheimer’s Association and is believed to be completely intact and not damaged.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact Plymouth Police at 508-830-4218.
Chamber officials say the lobster can be dropped off at the Chamber offices at 134 Court St. in Plymouth, no questions asked.
Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond!
Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising:
(781) 837-1166
Advertising
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.