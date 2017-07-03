Plymouth: Ed The Lobster Stolen

A search is underway after Ed the Lobster was stolen.

The Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce says the theft took place Sunday night from the DCR Park on the Waterfront.

The lobster was created to support the Alzheimer’s Association and is believed to be completely intact and not damaged.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Plymouth Police at 508-830-4218.

Chamber officials say the lobster can be dropped off at the Chamber offices at 134 Court St. in Plymouth, no questions asked.

