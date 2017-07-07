Plymouth: Environmental Coalition Petitioning to be a Part of Emera Agreement with Entergy

The Coalition to Preserve Natural Plymouth, doesn’t find fault with Emera’s agreement with Entergy to build a transmission line from Canada to deliver clean energy to the state, but the Coalition has other concerns with the proposal…

About fifty acres of the Entergy site will be used by Emera. Sharl Heller, Coalition spokesperson, believes that whatever proposal is created for the Entergy property needs to be seen in the larger context of the entire 1,500 acre site. This is the group’s main concern:

“…the property will be sold off piecemeal before there’s an opportunity to develop a comprehensive plan. It’s that comprehensive plan, taking in all the needs of the community: the need for housing, the need for commercial development, and the need to protect and preserve the environment—that is what’s driving us.”

Heller is circulating a petition to the board of selectmen. This will ask that the environmental community be given a seat at the table in negotiations that will determine what becomes of the largest tract of pristine coastal forest left in Plymouth:

“It’s the highest point along the coast from Acadia, Maine to North Carolina. It is comprised of a globally rare coastal pine barren.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the proposal and the petition can go to the open house Emera is hosting next Tuesday, July 11th, at the Manomet Youth Center from 4:30 to 7:30 PM.

Listen to Audio Version of Story Below:

