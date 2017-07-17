Plymouth: Gas Leak at Cordage Park on Monday

At Cordage Park, Plymouth Police Captain John Rogers, says there has not been an evacuation due to the gas leak, but nobody is allowed to enter.

People have been moved off of the train platform and Police have requested that the MBTA not send any trains.

Police confirm that the gas line was struck by a construction vehicle.

We will continue to follow this story and give you more information as we receive it.

