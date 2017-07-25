Plymouth: Lynn Man Accused of Kidnapping in Court

A Lynn man accused of striking his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping his son from Plymouth appeared in court today.

25-Year-Old Rosba Taylor of Lynn appeared in Plymouth District Court for a pre-trial hearing.

A “Not Guilty,” plea was entered on his behalf in June on charges of Kidnapping and Endangerment of a Minor by a Relative, Reckless Endangerment of a Child, and Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member.

Taylor — who posted $2,500 cash bail — was present in court.

His attorney, Jeffrey Larson said he was still early in the investigation stage of the case.

A motion for investigative funds was approved by Judge James Sullivan, and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for August 31.

Outside of court, Taylor said he had “no comment.”

