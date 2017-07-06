Plymouth: Lynn Man Held on Bail in Connection to Kidnapping Charge

A Lynn man who allegedly kidnapped his son from Plymouth has been ordered to pay $2,500 cash bail.

Plymouth Police say 25-year-old Rosba Taylor struck his ex-girlfriend on Algonquin Terrace and fled with their son last week. The son was found and returned home safely.

The ex-girlfriend testified at a dangerousness hearing that she was afraid of Taylor.

Defense attorney Jeff Larson said his client was not dangerous to anyone, but agreed with conditions for Taylor to stay away from the alleged victim.

“I’ll first submit I don’t think Mr. Taylor is dangerous to anybody,” said Larson. “Certainly not his family, who he takes care of, provides for, loves.”

Prosecutor David Habeeb says Taylor has a record with the Boston Police Department. He initially sought for Taylor to be held without bail.

“He does have a history of violating probation orders and given the facts of this report, and given his connection to the victim, that she is in fear of him,” said Habeeb.

Judge John Canavan decided on cash bail, ordered Taylor to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, and avoid contact with the alleged victim and his children.

The next pre-trial hearing was set for July 25th.

