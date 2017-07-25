Plymouth: Nuclear Plant Workers Violated Security Due to Forgotten ID

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has determined a pair of workers weren’t planning mayhem by cheating their entrance into a Massachusetts nuclear power plant – they had just forgotten a security badge.

A yearlong investigation into the 2016 incident determined the Pilgrim workers were “tailgating” – a process where one worker scans in and out of a secure area with his badge and hands it over to another worker so they can gain entry.

The Cape Cod Times reports the required procedure would be contacting security and obtaining a visitor’s pass.

The incident was reported by a witness who said it looked like the men were planning something at the Plymouth plant. When interviewed, the two men said they didn’t know they weren’t allowed to do that.

-A.P. News

