Plymouth: Police Prepare for 4th of July Festivities in Town

Plymouth will be kicking off Independence Day with a series of events Tuesday morning which include a 5K and parade.

Captain John Rogers tells WATD News that as a result of these events there will be some traffic restrictions in place and anyone who violates parking regulations will face consequences.

While a fireworks display will be a part of the celebration, Rogers says police will be on the lookout for any unauthorized use of fireworks.

While police will be out in force Rogers is asking the public for their cooperation to ensure that the day is a safe and enjoyable day for all participants.

The events kick off at 7:30 a.m. with the Old Colony Club march to Coles Hill for a reading of the Mayflower Compact and Declaration of Independence. The 4th of July 5K begins at 8 a.m., the July 4th parade begins at 9 a.m.

