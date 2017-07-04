Plymouth: Police Prepare for 4th of July Festivities in Town

– Posted on July 4, 2017Posted in: Local News
Plymouth will be kicking off Independence Day with a series of events Tuesday morning which include a 5K and parade.
Captain John Rogers tells WATD News that as a result of these events there will be some traffic restrictions in place and anyone who violates parking regulations will face consequences.
While a fireworks display will be a part of the celebration, Rogers says police will be on the lookout for any unauthorized use of fireworks.
While police will be out in force Rogers is asking the public for their cooperation to ensure that the day is a safe and enjoyable day for all participants.
The events kick off at 7:30 a.m. with the Old Colony Club march to Coles Hill for a reading of the Mayflower Compact and Declaration of Independence. The 4th of July 5K begins at 8 a.m., the July 4th parade begins at 9 a.m.
Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond!
Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising:
(781) 837-1166
Advertising
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.