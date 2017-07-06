Plymouth: Police Say Marlborough Man Sparked Trouble on 4th of July

A Marlborough man is facing charges after police say he sparked trouble in Plymouth.

Plymouth Police say 45-year-old Christopher Camgemi punched a police officer and damaged property by lighting off fireworks on July 4.

“He adamantly denies that he struck any of the officers with anything intentional,” said his attorney, Tamari Kovach.

He was arraigned yesterday in Plymouth, the court entered a “Not Guilty” plea on his behalf.

The police report says after attention was drawn to Camgemi, officers told him to stop lighting fireworks — he denied having any. About 10 minutes later, a man said his vehicle was struck from fireworks nearby. Police again approached Camgemi and asked for identification.

He continued to resist, and started recording the incident with a cell phone. After he was pepper sprayed, the report says he punched a Plymouth officer three times. A taser was used to help arrest him.

He told his attorney that he didn’t bring any fireworks that night.

“There are other people lighting fireworks. At one point he sees that there’s some dry grass that started to light on fire,” said Kovach. “He had a water bottle, he went over and started pouring water on the fire.”

He described an officer like “a bull in a china shop” when he was accused of setting of fireworks.

His attorney said Camgemi suffers from PTSD and has a service dog with him at all times. She requested that he be released on personal recognizance.

Judge James Sullivan said he was concerned that Camgemi defaulted on a court case out of Framingham. He revoked bail on that case, and ordered Camgemi pay $500 cash bail.

He is charged with Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Possession of Fireworks, Wanton Vandalism, and Disorderly Conduct.

The next hearing was scheduled for August 2nd.

