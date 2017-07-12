Plymouth: Selectmen Address Dog Park Project

A group of people in Plymouth calling themselves the Friends of Plymouth Dog Park have received permission from the town to build a dog park on two acres near the entrance of the West Plymouth recreational area.

It’s near the airport and also comprises of athletic fields and walking trails. Neighbors have raised several concerns regarding its placement, its topography and its funding.

Plymouth Selectmen don’t want a partially finished or financially failed dog park to come back to them.

Tuesday night, selectmen gave another tentative approval of the park. After lengthy discussion with the proponents and neighbors, they appointed selectman John Mahoney as liaison and gave approval for the town to apply for a grant to design and build the $150,000 park.

Scituate and Kingston are also in the process of establishing dog parks.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising