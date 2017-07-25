Plymouth: Senator deMacedo Speaks on Pot Law Revisions

The state legislature pushed forward an overhaul of the voter-passed marijuana legalization law last week. Both the Senate and the House voted in favor of the proposed changes. Plymouth’s State Senator Vinny deMacedo voted no.

The measure would raise the total tax on retail pot purchases to a maximum of 20% — up from a maximum of 12% — and would change how cities and towns can ban or severely restrict local recreational marijuana facilities. deMacedo’s vote against is based on his visit to Colorado — one of the first states, in 2012, to legalize pot.

“I wanted at least to put that on the record that I think that this is the wrong move and I know that a majority of people supported it, but I don’t think that they saw the things that I saw when I went to Colorado,”

And what deMacedo saw is that the level of homelessness increased and an “… increase in automobile fatalities and increases in young people that are using marijuana — and they’ll argue that that’s not the case, but again, it’s all whose studies you believe in. I believe that there has been an increase, anytime you make anything commercialized there’s going to be more people using it. And, 50% of those products are edibles—it’s going to open the door to a lot more people.”

The legislature is expected to take a final vote to send the bill to the governor this week.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising