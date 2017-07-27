Plymouth: Youth Ministry Created Aims to Educate Kids about Addiction

Plymouth County Outreach H.O.P.E. (Help, Outreach, Prevention, Education) has created a youth ministry called The Gathering that is geared towards helping kids, teens, and young adults avoid or fight through addiction.

Typically, The Gathering meets every Wednesday evening. Member Dominique Cordova shares more on the group’s cause:

Now, The Gathering is hosting its own two-day conference for struggling youth, complete with musicians and guest speakers.

Another group member, Manuela Posada, says The Gathering’s conference is bringing in people from far and wide:

The Gathering Conference will be at Plymouth Memorial Hall and takes place tomorrow, July 28th and ends on the evening of the 29th.

To register, one can visit www.gatheringgeneration.com. Paying at the door is also an option.

