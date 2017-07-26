Plympton: Not Guilty Plea Entered for Man Accused of Pointing Gun at Ex-Wife

A plea of “Not Guilty” was entered for a man accused of pointing a gun at his ex-wife at her home in Plympton.

Police say 38-year-old Plinio Rodrigues of Plympton pushed the woman and threatened her with a replica BB gun yesterday morning.

The incident prompted a response from Halifax, Kingston, and Plympton Police just after 10:30 a.m.

In court, prosecuting attorney Jason Herron said the alleged victim took cell phone video during the incident.

“On her phone, you can clearly see that the defendant was holding a black item that was shaped like a hand gun in that video,” said Herron.

Plympton Police Chief Pat Dillon says a K-9 unit was used to find the BB gun in question at the scene.

Defense Attorney Kevin Canty says Rodrigues denies he was violent.

“In speaking to him about the allegations at issue here,” said Canty. “He denies ever threatening this individual with a hand gun.”

Judge James Sullivan set $10,000 cash bail for Rodrigues, with a $100,000 surety.

Rodrigues was also ordered to stay away from the alleged victim, a hearing was scheduled for August 17.

