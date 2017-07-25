Plympton: Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Threatening Girlfriend

By
Lenny Rowe
July 25, 2017

A Plympton man was arrested after police say he threatened his girlfriend with a gun.

Plympton Police Chief Pat Dillon said 38-year-old Plinio Rodrigues was arrested on Grove Street in Plympton.

“We’ve got one individual that arrived at his girlfriend’s house and threatened her with a weapon, he was subsequently arrested,” said Plympton Police Chief, Pat Dillon.

Police from Halifax, Kingston, and Plympton responded to the scene just after 10:30 this morning.

The search for the alleged weapon took two hours, but Chief Dillon says a replica gun was found by a Plymouth County K-9 unit.

Dillon said another Plympton man, 32-year-old James Peabody, was arrested at the scene for the two outstanding default warrants.

Rodrigues will be arraigned this afternoon in Plymouth District Court on charges of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault and Battery, Domestic.

Plinio Rodrigues is put into a Plympton Police cruiser. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Plinio Rodrigues is put into a Plympton Police cruiser. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Police say Plinio Rodrigues threatened his girlfriend with a gun in Plympton. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Police say Plinio Rodrigues threatened his girlfriend with a gun in Plympton. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

The scene on Grove Street in Plympton. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

The scene on Grove Street in Plympton. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

