Quincy: Cohasset Man Accused of Improperly Storing Guns Due in Court Today

By
Lenny Rowe
Posted on July 6, 2017Posted in: Local News
Robert Stoddard at his pre-trial hearing on July 6, 2017. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Robert Stoddard at his pre-trial hearing on July 6, 2017. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

A Cohasset man accused of illegally storing 98 guns was in Quincy District Court today.

Police searched 65-year-old Robert Stoddard’s Doane Street home back in April, and found the stockpile of weapons — which included military-grade shells.

He has entered a “Not Guilty” plea to charges of improper storage of a handgun, receiving stolen property, and possession of a firearm with obliterated serial numbers.

Stoddard was briefly in court today for a pre-trial hearing. The next hearing was scheduled for August 29 at Quincy District Court.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Lenny Rowe

Lenny Rowe is one of the newest addition to the WATD News team. He grew up in Pembroke and was an intern at WATD in 2012 -- his senior year at Pembroke High School. A 2016 graduate from Suffolk University, Lenny left the City of Boston and now lives in Rockland. Lenny has covered extensive events in news and sports, from the trials of James "Whitey" Bulger and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Outside of WATD, Lenny covers high school sports for The Boston Globe. Lenny can be reached at Lenny.Rowe30@Gmail.com