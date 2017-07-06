Quincy: Cohasset Man Accused of Improperly Storing Guns Due in Court Today

A Cohasset man accused of illegally storing 98 guns was in Quincy District Court today.

Police searched 65-year-old Robert Stoddard’s Doane Street home back in April, and found the stockpile of weapons — which included military-grade shells.

He has entered a “Not Guilty” plea to charges of improper storage of a handgun, receiving stolen property, and possession of a firearm with obliterated serial numbers.

Stoddard was briefly in court today for a pre-trial hearing. The next hearing was scheduled for August 29 at Quincy District Court.

