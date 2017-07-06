Quincy: Man Charged with Fatally Beating ‘Puppy Doe’ Due in Court Today

The Quincy man who has been charged with fatally beating “Puppy Doe” is due back in Quincy District Court today.

32-year-old Radoslaw Czerkawski is facing 11 charges of animal cruelty after police found the female pit-bull in August of 2013.

Doctors at the Rescue Animal League reported the dog was suffering from starvation, head and body fractures, a stab wound to the eye and a severe cut to the tongue splitting it in half.

Czerkawski is originally from Poland, but was a live-in caretaker for a Quincy 95-year-old woman at the time, which passed away the same day the dog was found.

The animal cruelty case was put on hold when Czerkawski was sentenced to three to five years in state prison on separate charges for stealing $130,000 from an elderly Quincy woman while he was working as her caretaker.

Laws in Massachusetts dictate a $5,000 to $10,000 fine and/or 5 to 10 years in prison for each count of animal abuse.

Czerkawski is scheduled to appear today at Quincy District Court at 2 PM.

