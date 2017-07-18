Quincy: Police Investigate I-93 Shooting

– Posted on July 18, 2017Posted in: Local News
Police are investigating following an early Monday morning shooting in Quincy.
Massachusetts State Police say that a state trooper was flagged down on Furnace Brook Parkway by a motorist who said he had been driving on I-93 when his car was shot at by someone in another vehicle.
The shooting took place on I-93 North in Quincy near Exit 8 around 5:20 a.m.
State Police say the trooper found a possible bullet hole in a rear door of the victim’s car, which also had a broken window.
The victim didn’t sustain any injuries.
The shooter was described by the victim as a male operating a dark-colored Dodge Charger.
Nearby police departments have been notified to be on the lookout for a vehicle matching the description of the shooter’s car.
State Police say the victim’s car was towed to a State Police facility where it is being processed for ballistics evidence
