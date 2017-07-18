Quincy: Police Investigate I-93 Shooting

Police are investigating following an early Monday morning shooting in Quincy.

Massachusetts State Police say that a state trooper was flagged down on Furnace Brook Parkway by a motorist who said he had been driving on I-93 when his car was shot at by someone in another vehicle.

The shooting took place on I-93 North in Quincy near Exit 8 around 5:20 a.m.

State Police say the trooper found a possible bullet hole in a rear door of the victim’s car, which also had a broken window.

The victim didn’t sustain any injuries.

The shooter was described by the victim as a male operating a dark-colored Dodge Charger.

Nearby police departments have been notified to be on the lookout for a vehicle matching the description of the shooter’s car.

State Police say the victim’s car was towed to a State Police facility where it is being processed for ballistics evidence

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising