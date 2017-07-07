Quincy: Police Investigating Convenience Store Robbery

Quincy Police are investigating a Friday afternoon robbery.

Police say that at approximately 2:54 p.m. officer were sent to West Elm Variety on W. Elm Ave. after a panic alarm went off.

The officers learned that two black males in their late teens had just fled after robbing the store, taking an undetermined amount of cash with them.

During the robbery the suspects forced the clerk, and a patron of the store, to the ground at gunpoint.

No arrests have been made and police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Quincy Police Department at 617-479-1212.

Tips may also be submitted using the myPD app.

