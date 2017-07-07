Quincy: Police Seek Suspects Wanted For Outstanding Felony Warrants

The following suspects are being sought by Quincy Police for outstanding felony warrants. 

24-year-old Ali Abdallah-Muhammad is being sought in connection with an incident that occurred on February 6 in which a gun was used to demand money from the victim. He is facing charges of  Armed Robbery, 2 counts Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Firearm & Rock), Assault & Battery, and B&E Daytime for Felony. His last known address was 21 Charlotte St #2, Dorchester.

48-year-old Michael Doody has an outstanding warrant for the Armed Robbery of an Eastern Bank in Quincy on April 8 during which time he allegedly threatened to detonate what appeared to be a hoax bomb device. Doody also has outstanding warrants for bank robberies in Cambridge and Boston.

39-year-old Kristine McHugh has an outstanding warrant issued for Armed Robbery in connection with an incident that took place at Friendly’s Restaurant on May 21. McHugh is accused of pulling a knife on a waitress and demanding money. Her last known address was 71 Fisher St., in Norwood.

 22-year-old Lanh Huynh has an outstanding warrant for Armed Home Invasion (firearm) in connection with an incident that occurred on June 27 where multiple individuals entered a Central Ave. home, pistol-whipped the homeowner, and stole items. His last known address was 11 Treadway Rd #1, Boston.

52-year-old David Gonsalves has an outstanding warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender – Level 2. Gonsalves is described as white male, 5’10″, 200lbs, hazel eyes, and brown hair. He has possible ties to Brockton and Somerville.

22-year-old Anthony Rivera has an outstanding warrant relative to an Armed Home Invasion (firearm) that occurred on June 26. Rivera is accused of talking his way into an Avalon Dr. apartment and pulling a firearm and demanding money from a male occupant. His last known address was 19 Freeman St., Framingham.   

Anyone with information that may assist in locating any of these individuals, is asked to contact the Quincy Police Department at 617.479.1212, your local police department, or 911.

Information may also be submitted a tip using our MyPD mobile app.

Police say DO NOT APPROACH these individuals.

