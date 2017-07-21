Randolph: Three Suspects Sought in Home Invasion

Randolph Police are releasing an updated description of the three suspects being sought in connection with a Thursday morning home invasion.

Police say that shortly before 10 a.m. officers were called to a home on Highland Ave. over a report of a home invasion.

One of the suspects is being described as a Vietnamese male in his early 20s, wearing grey sweatpants and a red and white striped shirt.

The other two suspects were both described as Hispanic males in their early to mid-20s with arm tattoos, wearing plain white t-shirts and sweatpants.

Police say that three males, one armed with a knife, forced their way into the home while demanding money.

Three children, a three-year-old, a five year-old, and a 17-year-old were in the home at the time along with a babysitter described as a woman in her 20′s.

The 17-year-old and the babysitter were bound while the house was ransacked.

Police say no injuries were reported and that a gold chain was the only item that was reported as stolen.

The incident is being investigated by Randolph Police and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

