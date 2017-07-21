Randolph: Three Suspects Sought in Home Invasion

By
Dan McCready
Posted on July 21, 2017Posted in: Local News

Randolph Police are releasing an updated description of the three suspects being sought in connection with a Thursday morning home invasion.

Police say that shortly before 10 a.m. officers were called to a home on Highland Ave. over a report of a home invasion.

One of the suspects is being described as a Vietnamese male in his early 20s, wearing grey sweatpants and a red and white striped shirt.

The other two suspects were both described as Hispanic males in their early to mid-20s with arm tattoos, wearing plain white t-shirts and sweatpants.

Police say that three males, one armed with a knife, forced their way into the home while demanding money.

Three children, a three-year-old, a five year-old, and a 17-year-old were in the home at the time along with a babysitter described as a woman in her 20′s.

The 17-year-old and the babysitter were bound while the house was ransacked.

Police say no injuries were reported and that a gold chain was the only item that was reported as stolen.

The incident is being investigated by Randolph Police and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

 

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Dan McCready

Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region. After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications. After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1. Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree. Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford. Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.