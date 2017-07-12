Rockland: Tony Materna Retires as Director of Veteran’s Services

For one final time, Rockland’s Anton “Tony” Materna led the Pledge of Allegiance at a Board of Selectmen meeting.

Materna is officially retired after having served 14 years as Director of Veteran’s Services in Rockland.

“It’s really been great. The people here are very receptive,” said Materna. “I’ve had some bumps in the road – I mean, if I didn’t have them, it wouldn’t be the job wouldn’t be worthwhile. Overall, it’s been very good.”

After working over 54 years in veteran’s programs — including 40 years in the Department of Veterans Affairs – he said it was time to move on.

Among his proudest accomplishments in town?

The Veterans Memorial and upgrades to Union Square.

“I’m very appreciative of the services I was able to provide,” said Materna. “Hopefully I have the same feeling from other people I’ve served.”

The Board of Selectmen thanked Materna for his service with a ceremony on Tuesday.

He served in the Navy, and was given a flag that was folded aboard the U.S.S Constitution – the oldest fully-commissioned naval vessel in the world.

“I’m happy for Tony that he’s able to retire and he’s still got some pretty good health,” said Selectman Larry Ryan.

“He’s very compassionate and he’s very thorough.”

Materna was also given citations from the State Senate and House of Representatives, thanking him for his service. He was given a standing ovation after thanking the town.

Andy Triantaffelow, the Commander for American Legion Post 147, says Materna did so much for veterans in the area.

“I’m going to certainly miss him,” said Triantaffelow. “He opened up his heart and he took care of all of us. I am so honored to be a friend of his.”

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising