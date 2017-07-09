Rockland: Uber Driver Faces Drunk Driving Charges

An Uber driver is facing drunk driving charges.

Rockland Police say that shortly after 2 o’clock Monday afternoon an officer was flagged down by a male at the intersection of Liberty and Webster Streets.

The male claimed that he was getting a ride from an Uber driver and that the vehicle almost crashed several times.

He claimed the driver was intoxicated and he told the driver to stop the car so he and another passenger could get out.

The car then drove off.

After getting a description of the car, described as a grey sedan, the officer located the vehicle on Pleasant St.

Police say the driver, 38-year-old Shawn Tilton of Brockton, showed signs of impairment and failed sobriety tests.

Tilton was arrested on a charge of Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of Alcohol.

He was arraigned in Hingham District Court on Wednesday.

