Scituate: Brown Water Warning for Residents

Residents in Scituate are being warned about a possibility of brown water on Monday.

Town officials say residents living near water improvement projects taking place on Route 123 and Mordecai Lincoln Rd. may see discolored water.

Residents are being advised to check for discolored water before doing laundry.

Anyone with questions or concerns is being asked to call the Scituate Water Department at 781-545-8735.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising