Scituate: Dam Removal at Hunter’s Pond Underway

By
Amy Leonard
Posted on July 19, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

In Scituate, a dam removal project will open up 500 miles of open waterways and spawning grounds for migrating fish. WATD’s Amy Leonard has more:

Fearless Reporter Amy Leonard Goes Above and Beyond to Get this Interview

A Little Mud Doesn’t Stop Amy Leonard from Getting this Interview

The Construction Crew Was Kind Enough to Help Her Out of the Mud

About Amy Leonard

Amy Leonard grew up in Carver and always had a passion for radio. She studied radio production at New England Institute of Technology in Rhode Island, then moved to Martha's Vineyard where she worked as a DJ at WVVY producing the midday show called PB and Jams. She has since then camped across the country to California but has made her way back to the only home she knows, the South Shore.