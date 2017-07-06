Scituate: Expect Traffic Delays Starting Friday on Route 123

Motorists travelling through Scituate on Friday should expect delays on Route 123.

Town officials say that starting at 7:00 AM, crews will be out replacing the water line on Route 123.

The work area will be between the Rotary and the Norwell Town Line.

Traffic will be rerouted to Neal Gate Street, leading to Route 3A. Local businesses, homes, and the Inly School will be accessible, but officials emphasize that delays are to be expected.

The construction is expected to take up to 6 weeks.

