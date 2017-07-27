Scituate: Library Hosts Representatives from Clean Water Action and The Sierra Club

Representatives from Clean Water Action and The Sierra Club came to Scituate Library to share information on current happenings with Massachusetts environmental policies and legislature.

Clean Water Action’s Joel Wool says Massachusetts has always been innovative with solar and wind energy sources, and is becoming even more progressive in certain areas:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/OURENERGYFUTURE3.mp3

However, the state is falling behind on certain environmental policies:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/OURENERGYFUTURE4.mp3

Mass. Chapter Director of The Sierra Club Emily Norton describes some of the bills making the rounds in the state legislature:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/OURENERGYFUTURE5.mp3

These bills will be reviewed at a hearing in Beacon Hill on September 19th.

