Scituate: Officials Thanking Residents After July 3rd Humarock Shutdown

Scituate town officials are thanking residents following this year’s shutdown of Humarock Beach.

Humarock Beach was shut down July 3rd this year for the first time in what was described as an attempt to prevent disruptive behavior which has occurred in previous years.

Following the closure Scituate town officials say there were no arrests or medical aid calls to that area during the closure which ended the following morning.

Although some residents spoke out against the plan, town officials say they received an “overwhelming amount of support” for that decision.

