Scituate: Police Officer Admits to Sufficient Facts in DUI Case

In Plymouth District Court Friday, a Scituate police officer admitted to sufficient facts regarding a drunk driving incident in Plymouth.

Patrick Stewart was arrested in April. Judge Daniel O’Malley ordered the case continued without a hearing until July 13, 2018.

Stewart will be on court probation until then, will pay $600 in court fees and surrender his license to drive to 45 days.

(Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Mr. Stewart pleaded guilty to DUI charges in court)

