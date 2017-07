A Scituate Police Officer pleaded guilty to drunk driving charges in Plymouth District Court this morning. He was arrested in April before serving a single day as an officer.

Our Charles Mathewson was in the courtroom and has this report.

V Plymouth Mathewson 7 14 :56 “…Mathewson WATD news.”

