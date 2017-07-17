Scituate: Town Administrator Announces Her Resignation

Scituate Town Adminstrator Patricia Vinchesi is stepping down.

Vinchesi announced her resignation to the Board of Selectmen last week and tells WATD News that while she’s proud of what she accomplished it was time for a change.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/VINCHESI1.mp3

Vinchesi says the resignation will be effective in the fall and she plans to work with Selectmen to make the transition a smooth one.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/VINCHESI2.mp3

Vinchesi says she counts the master plan and the public safety building as some of her greatest accomplishments.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising