South Shore: Great River Race is This Weekend

Many local residents are gearing up for the North And South River Watershed Association’s Great River Race

That’s Association Director Executive Director Samantha Woods.

Registration for the races closes tomorrow morning at 9:45.

Woods says that the course covers a good part of the the North River.

An after party for the race will be held at Luddam’s Ford at 12 o’clock.

All are welcome to attend the party.

