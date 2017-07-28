South Shore: Two Communities Receive State Funding for Environmental Clean-up Efforts

Two South Shore Communities will be receiving state funding for environmental cleanup efforts.

The Baker-Polito Administration announced that roughly $1.5 Million in Brownfields Redevelopment Funds were distributed to communities across the Commonwealth.

Neighborworks of Southern Massachusetts was awarded $26,000 to conduct an environmental assessment in the Transformative Development Initiative District in Downtown Brockton.

The funds will be used to create 48 units of affordable and market rate housing with ground floor retail.

Two awards were given to the Town of East Bridgewater with each award being over $99,000.

The first award will be used to perform an assessment and find a solution for the Eastern States Steel site.

The second award will be used to perform an environmental assessment of the Precise Engineering Site, which the town plans to develop into commercial or light industrial use.

