US: What ‘Net Neutrality’ Means for the Internet

“Net Neutrality, “what exactly does that mean? If things change, will that affect people who “surf” the net?

Christine James got some answers from David Snell, the owner of American Computer Technologies in Pembroke:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/071317-cj-snell-net-neutrality.mp3

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising