Waltham: Celtics Make Gordon Hayward Signing Official

It may have taken a few weeks, but Boston Celtics fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

After days of silence, the team formally announced today the signing of All-Star small forward Gordon Hayward.

“I am very excited to officially announce [Celtics Assistant General Manager] Mike Zarren flew to San Diego this morning, and signed a contract with Gordon Hayward,” Celtics general manager Danny Ainge said. “In his home, or in his gym, I’m not quite so sure where, early this morning. We’re thankful for Mike doing that. We’re very excited to have Gordon, Robyn and their two children join our Celtic family.”

Brad Stevens would address the signing, among other news items via a media conference call. Despite his well-known ties to the star, the coach said that the process in getting him to come to his decision was anything but easy.

“I think that in talking to Gordon, that he had a deep, emotional tie, for lots of reasons, to Utah.” Stevens said.

After Hayward announced on July 4th that he was joining the team via “The Players’ Tribune, the Celtics executed a series of moves pushing back the signing ten days. Before the Celtics could officially take on Hayward’s four-year $128 million contract, they had to free up the alloted cap space.

Hayward was not in attendance for media availability, but the long, dramatic process that began well before the NBA free agency period came to a final conclusion, with Ainge addressing the media at the team practice facility in Waltham.

“It was nerve-racking quite honestly,” Ainge said. “We were hopeful. We felt like we had a great meeting with him on July 2nd, had a good day with him. We left feeling good about that. But we also know, and respected his ties to Utah. And also his meeting with Miami, a very good organization. We have a great deal of respect for them. We had really no idea. He didn’t really give us any hint when we left. So we were just waiting like everyone else in the world.”

