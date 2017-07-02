Wareham: Man Riding Bike Hit By Teenage Driver

By
Garo Hagopian
Posted on July 2, 2017Posted in: Local News, News

Wareham police are investigating, after a local man riding a bike was hit by a car driven by a 17-year-old boy.

It happened around 5:00 p.m. Saturday on 12th St. in Onset, a thickly-settled area.

The 55-year-old victim is in the hospital with serious but unspecified injuries.

Police say the teenage driver is from Plympton.

It’s unclear whether charges have been filed.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising
Tags: , ,

About Garo Hagopian

Garo Hagopian has been a member of the WATD family as a weekend news anchor since 2008, and has been a writer-producer-editor at WBZ in Boston since 1996.