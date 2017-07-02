Wareham: Man Riding Bike Hit By Teenage Driver

Wareham police are investigating, after a local man riding a bike was hit by a car driven by a 17-year-old boy.

It happened around 5:00 p.m. Saturday on 12th St. in Onset, a thickly-settled area.

The 55-year-old victim is in the hospital with serious but unspecified injuries.

Police say the teenage driver is from Plympton.

It’s unclear whether charges have been filed.

