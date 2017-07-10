Wareham: School Lockdown Ordered

A lockdown was ordered in Wareham.

School officials say an email was sent to an administrator on Monday which threatened the safety of students.

Buildings were been placed on lock down as the police had begun a search.

Wareham Police say children are being bussed to the YMCA on Charge Pond Rd. where parents can pick them up.

Police the children are safe and that “the situation is being handled with an abundance of caution with the safety of your children in mind.”

We are continuing to follow this story and will provide more information as we receive it.

