WATD’s Annual Live Broadcast from the Front Porch of The Marshfield Hills General Store

Join Rob and Lisa for our annual live broadcast from the front porch of the Marshfield Hills General Store! They will be at the general store, 165 Prospect Street, on Friday, July 14th from 6 AM to 10 AM.

Rob and Lisa will also be a part of a Special Stamp Dedication Ceremony at the Marshfield Hills Post Office, celebrating their 180th year! Each year the United States Postal Service issues new commemorative stamps in various categories. This year’s stamps honor 20th century painter, Andrew Wyeth.

Forever 49¢ | Sheet of 12

Working in a realistic style that defied artistic trends, Andrew Wyeth (1917–2009) created haunting and enigmatic paintings based largely on people and places in his life, a body of work that continues to resist easy or comfortable interpretation. Issued to commemorate the centennial of his birth, these stamps celebrate Wyeth as one of the most prominent American artists of the 20th century.

