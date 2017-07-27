Weymouth: Construction on Route 18 Slated to Start in the Fall

The long awaited construction on Route 18 is one step closer to becoming a reality.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Hedlund-5.mp3

That’s Weymouth Mayor Bob Hedlund.

Construction will begin this fall and is expected to wrap up in the spring of 2022.

Hedlund says that the work will be fairly extensive.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Hedlund-2.mp3

The work has been on and off the state’s Traffic Improvement Plan for the past few years, but Mayor Hedlund and legislators on Beacon Hill were able to keep the project on the books for this year.

The Mass Department on Transportation recently approved a $57 million contract for the improvements.

