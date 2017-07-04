Weymouth: Pictures from Annual Fireworks Celebration

It was a colorful spectacle along Wessagusset Beach in Weymouth for the annual Third of July fireworks display.

Police and fire officials on scene estimated there were 10,000 people in the area.

“It’s nice, it’s like Mardi Gras here in Weymouth,” said Weymouth resident, Frederick Akusis.

The festivities all started just after 5 p.m. with a live band, food trucks, and even an impromptu dance party on River Street.

James Hebert, 21, said he walks roughly two miles from Weymouth Landing each year to get to the celebration.

“It’s a really good time,” said Hebert. “It’s also a good way to catch up with people I haven’t seen in a long time.”

But it wasn’t just a Weymouth party. Among the attendees were residents from Whitman, Pembroke, and Rockland.

“My girlfriend said that the fireworks here were really nice,” said Ryan McGinn from Wrentham.

“I thought it would be a good Independence Day Preview.”

Weymouth resident Mary Kelly said she has been attending the annual celebration since it started.

“Oh my Lord, I think this was the largest ever,” said Kelly. “I’ve never seen so many people file in.”

The fireworks concluded just after 10 p.m.

“They were really good this year,” said Weymouth resident Noelle DeVoy.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising