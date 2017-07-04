Weymouth: Pictures from Annual Fireworks Celebration

It was a colorful spectacle along Wessagusset Beach in Weymouth for the annual Third of July fireworks display.
Police and fire officials on scene estimated there were 10,000 people in the area.
“It’s nice, it’s like Mardi Gras here in Weymouth,” said Weymouth resident, Frederick Akusis.
The festivities all started just after 5 p.m. with a live band, food trucks, and even an impromptu dance party on River Street.
James Hebert, 21, said he walks roughly two miles from Weymouth Landing each year to get to the celebration.
“It’s a really good time,” said Hebert. “It’s also a good way to catch up with people I haven’t seen in a long time.”
But it wasn’t just a Weymouth party. Among the attendees were residents from Whitman, Pembroke, and Rockland.
“My girlfriend said that the fireworks here were really nice,” said Ryan McGinn from Wrentham.
“I thought it would be a good Independence Day Preview.”
Weymouth resident Mary Kelly said she has been attending the annual celebration since it started.
“Oh my Lord, I think this was the largest ever,” said Kelly. “I’ve never seen so many people file in.”
The fireworks concluded just after 10 p.m.
“They were really good this year,” said Weymouth resident Noelle DeVoy.
The opening of Fore River was alight in the night. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.
Two Patriots enjoyed the show. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.
Along River Street, it was standing-room only. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.
Wessagusset Beach was packed for the fireworks. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.
The fireworks ended just after 10 p.m. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.
Three-and-a-half year old Cecily Toyer looks back at private fireworks in addition to the ones on Wessagusset Beach. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.
Roughly 10,000 people were along Wessagusset Beach for the show. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.
The sea wall along Wessagusset Beach was lined with people. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.
The fireworks started just after sundown. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.
Weymouth resident, Dennis Brooks, had a colorful outlook. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.
Weymouth resident Allie Harrison holds her 10-month-old, Avery Harrison. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.
Back, from left: Victoria Hitchcock (Weymouth), Molly MacDonnell (Pembroke), Sydney Wright (Braintree). Front, from left: Jake O’Brien (Pembroke), Brendan Crowley (Weymouth), Charleen LaMagna (Pembroke), Zack Golden (Pembroke). Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.
Hanson resident Caleb Lenihan shows off his dance moves. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.
The impromptu dance party in front of the stage. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.
The New Band performed live throughout the day. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.
Joey West with a flag in front of the stage. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.
Unfortunately, someone’s night ended at 6:30 p.m. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.
A new dock at Wessagusset Beach provided early entertainment. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.
Just before sunset, people tried to get a front row seat for the fireworks. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.
The beach started to fill in just as the sun set. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.
All along Wessagusset Beach was packed for the festivities. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.
