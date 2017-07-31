Weymouth: Police Searching for Info on Two Possible Suspects in Vehicle Break-In

Weymouth Police are seeking information regarding two possible suspects being sought in connection with an overnight motor vehicle break-in.

Police say they received the report on Sunday.

Among the items stolen was a loaded handgun and two credit cards that were later used in Plymouth and in Quincy.

Police emphasize the two individuals are “not wanted at this time.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. David Galvin at 781-335-1212 or dgalvin@weymouth.ma.us

Photos courtesy of the Weymouth Police Facebook page:

