Weymouth: Resident’s Silent Protest Concludes with Gov. Baker’s Letter to Mayor Hedlund

By
Geoffrey Morrissey
Posted on July 25, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

It’s mission accomplished for a Weymouth woman who has been urging Gov. Charlie Baker to take action on the proposed compressor station.

Our own Geoffrey Morrissey has this:

