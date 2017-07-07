Weymouth: ‘Trespasser Strike’ Brings Commuter Rail to a Standstill

A commuter train at a standstill in South Weymouth, the MBTA is calling a ‘Trespasser Strike.’ One local man, Charlie, on the train right after the incident described what was going on.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/CHARLIE-WOOD-1-.mp3

We spoke with Charlie a short time later in the area of the South Weymouth Train Station, he said they were evacuating people off the train to buses.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/CHARLIE-WOOD-4.mp3

Emergency crews on the scene are saying it is a fatality. We have a reporter on the scene and we will bring you updates as they become available.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising