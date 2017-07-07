Weymouth: Woman Killed by Train at Commuter Rail Station

By
Lenny Rowe
Posted on July 7, 2017Posted in: Local News

MBTA Transit Police confirmed a 23-year-old woman was struck and killed at the South Weymouth Commuter Rail station this morning.

Her identity was not released.

Preliminary information from the MBTA Police said the woman was trespassing on the tracks and was stuck by an outbound train around 9:20 A.M.

Braintree resident Charlie Wood says he was on the train heading to Plymouth.

“The train suddenly came to a stop. All of a sudden, the conductors came running up,” said Wood. “They had a medical box and they were putting on their surgical gloves and they said ‘we’ve had a strike on the rail.’”

Passengers from the train were evacuated roughly an hour later.

“Unfortunately you could see the victim from where we were walking – it’s not very nice,” said Wood. “It’s a tragedy.”

MBTA Police say foul play is not suspected. They are investigating the incident with the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.

The South Weymouth platform was roped off with yellow tape. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe

The South Weymouth platform was roped off with yellow tape. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe

Investigators on the platform at the South Weymouth train station. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Investigators on the platform at the South Weymouth train station. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Investigators kneel by a white sheet at the end of the platform. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Investigators kneel by a white sheet at the end of the platform. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Lenny Rowe

Lenny Rowe is one of the newest addition to the WATD News team. He grew up in Pembroke and was an intern at WATD in 2012 -- his senior year at Pembroke High School. A 2016 graduate from Suffolk University, Lenny left the City of Boston and now lives in Rockland. Lenny has covered extensive events in news and sports, from the trials of James "Whitey" Bulger and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Outside of WATD, Lenny covers high school sports for The Boston Globe. Lenny can be reached at Lenny.Rowe30@Gmail.com