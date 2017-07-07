Weymouth: Woman Killed by Train at Commuter Rail Station

MBTA Transit Police confirmed a 23-year-old woman was struck and killed at the South Weymouth Commuter Rail station this morning.

Her identity was not released.

Preliminary information from the MBTA Police said the woman was trespassing on the tracks and was stuck by an outbound train around 9:20 A.M.

Braintree resident Charlie Wood says he was on the train heading to Plymouth.

“The train suddenly came to a stop. All of a sudden, the conductors came running up,” said Wood. “They had a medical box and they were putting on their surgical gloves and they said ‘we’ve had a strike on the rail.’”

Passengers from the train were evacuated roughly an hour later.

“Unfortunately you could see the victim from where we were walking – it’s not very nice,” said Wood. “It’s a tragedy.”

MBTA Police say foul play is not suspected. They are investigating the incident with the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.

