Abington: Site of Griffin’s Dairy Farm Now Has a Name

In Abington, a park on the site of the former Griffin’s Dairy Farm now has a name.

After a vote on the town’s website, 77% of people voted for the area to be called Griffin’s Dairy Park.

“The community park and the Griffin’s Dairy park, well it’s going to be Griffin’s Dairy Park as far as we know,” said Robert Manning, the Vice-Chair of the Board of Selectmen. ”The public has spoken, so we try to go with the wishes of the public.”

The online survey received 461 total votes. Another option included Griffin’s Community Park, which received 106 votes.

The 64-acre property was purchased by the town in 1998. At Town Meeting in May, voters decided to allocate $75,000 to start improving the site. Proposed are fencing, trails, gravel, and a bridge.

In addition to athletic facilities, Manning says he’d like to see a lot more space for public activity.

“It’s open to the interpretation of whatever the citizens in town want,” said Manning. “If the citizens want to get together and come up with an idea, they can go to the [Community Preservation Committee].”

The next Community Preservation meeting is on September 13th.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising