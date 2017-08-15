Abington: Town Officials Discussing Safety at Train Crossings

After a train crash killed a man in Abington, officials in town are looking into improving safety at train crossings.

In July, 79-year-old Selwyn Mohansingh of Mattapan was identified as the man killed at the North Avenue/Railroad Street Crossing when his truck was struck by a Commuter Rail train.

“The crossings only contain one arm for the lanes – for the approaching lanes and not for the other lanes,” said Robert Manning, Vice-Chair of the Selectmen.

Manning said the board would like to ask the MBTA if they could put four gates at crossings, instead of just two. The board will also see if sidewalk gates are needed by the senior housing in town.

The board voted to request a member from the MBTA to come to their September meeting to discuss further options in town.

“It’s not to say that there’s not protection because there are gates there,” said Manning. “But because there’s accessibility to around the gates, we think that this is a good, proper thing to do.”

