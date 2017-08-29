Boston: Court Tosses Conviction of Man Arrested with Gun Near School

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on August 29, 2017Posted in: Local News

Massachusetts’ highest court has tossed the weapons conviction of a Watertown man who was arrested outside a high school after police found a loaded gun in his bag.

The Supreme Judicial Court ruled Tuesday that police officers violated Jonathan Villagran’s constitutional rights in 2015 when they searched his backpack without having reason to suspect he was dangerous or had committed a crime.

Prosecutors had said the then-19-year-old Villagran was searched after he walked to the Milton High School building with no reason to be there. Police found the loaded handgun, marijuana and other items.

The discovery prompted a lockdown of the building.

The defense had filed a motion to suppress the drug and gun evidence before the trial but it was denied. The court called that decision an “error.”

- A.P. News

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About WATD Web Editor

WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers, and on air radio hosts and personnel.