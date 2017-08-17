Boston: Free Speech Rally Gets Permit, with Restrictions

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on August 17, 2017Posted in: Local News

Boston has granted permission for what organizers call a Free Speech Rally but which some people fear is actually a white nationalist rally similar to the one that erupted in violence in Virginia last weekend.

The permit granted Wednesday for the event on Boston Common comes with severe restrictions, including a ban on backpacks, sticks and anything that could be used as a weapon.

The permit is for 100 people and a two-hour rally Saturday from noon until 2 p.m.

Barriers will separate participants from a planned counter-protest.

Mayor Marty Walsh said there will be “zero tolerance” for violence, but he didn’t expect any.

Rally organizer John Medlar says he trusts police to prevent violence.

Organizers said on Facebook they are not affiliated with the Charlottesville rally organizers.

-A.P. News

