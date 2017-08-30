Bourne: Man Faces Multiple Charges After Attempted Robbery

A Bourne man is facing charges following an alleged attempted bicycle theft on Tuesday.

Bourne Police say they received a report of a man that was found in a shed trying to steal a bicycle.

The caller said they encountered the man after it was discovered that several other bicycles were missing from their rental property.

One of the tenants chased the suspect off the property and he was later apprehended by Bourne Police.

Police say the suspect, 36-year-old James Conlon, was found to be in possession of several items that were known to be stolen from around Sagamore Beach and Sandwich.

A search warrant was then obtained for Conlon’s home where officers found other items that were known or believed to be stolen.

Conlon is being charged with B&E Building Daytime for a Felony, Larceny Over $250, B&E Daytime for a Felony (Placing a Person in Fear), Attempting to Commit a Crime (Larceny Over $250), and Receiving Stolen Property Over $250.

Police say there may be additional charges sought as the investigation continues.

Detectives from Bourne are working with Sandwich Police to find the owners of the property they discovered.

It’s believed that Conlon may have used Facebook and other online services to sell the stolen items.

Anyone who had items stolen recently in areas of Sagamore Beach, the Cape Cod Canal, and Sandwich, or anyone who was involved in any transactions with Conlon, is being asked to call the Bourne Police Detective Unit at 508-759-4420 EXT 211.

